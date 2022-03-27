Click to share this via email

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes delivered the laughs with their opening monologue as the hosts of the 94th Academy Awards.

The comedians are making history at this year’s awards ceremony, since it is the first time the Academy has hired three women to host the annual show.

And to viewers’ luck, the women were sure to poke a little fun at the Academy for it.

“This year the Academy hired three women to host — because it’s cheaper than hiring one man,” Schumer said.

Sykes went on to say, “We’re gonna have a great night tonight” while adding, “and for you people in Florida, we’re going to have a gay night,” referencing the controversy over Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Schumer and Sykes immediately backed their fellow host by repeatedly shouting “gay!” which received a roaring applaud from the audience.

