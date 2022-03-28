An award season like no other has finally come to a close with the 94th Academy Awards rolling up the virtual red carpet on a year of movie-watching at home. Today, the latest crop of winners are basking in Oscar’s glow, getting ready to tackle their first post-win projects.

Here’s a look at what the newly minted Oscar winners are up to next.

Best Supporting Actress – Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose – Getty Images

“West Side Story” star DeBose made history as the first openly queer woman to win an Oscar and the 31-year-old has no shortage of projects lined up. Viewers can currently hear her as a voice in an episode of Netflix’s “Big Mouth” spinoff “Human Resources” before appearing in three major movie releases. First up in 2022, she’ll appear in “Argylle”, the spy-adventure movie opposite Henry Cavill as a globe-trotting super-spy suffering from amnesia.

READ MORE: Ariana DeBose Declares ‘There Is Indeed a Place for Us’ After History-Making Oscar Win

Next up, DeBose will be seen in “I.S.S”, a sci-fi thriller in which a world war breaks out on Earth leaving the U.S. and Russia to contact their astronauts on the International Space Station and instruct each of their crews to take control of the space station by any means necessary. Next year, DeBose will make her superhero debut in the “Spider-Man” universe movie “Kraven The Hunter” opposite Aaron Taylor-Johnson. DeBose will play supervillain Calypso, depicted in the comics as a voodoo priestess who is also the sometime-love of Kraven.

Best Supporting Actor – Troy Kotsur

Troy Kotsur – Getty Images

Troy Kotsur’s schedule is likely to get a lot busier following his historic win. As the first deaf male actor to take home an Oscar (“CODA” co-star Marlee Matlin became the first deaf performer to win for “Children Of A Lesser God”), Kotsur has two projects lined up. He’s currently attached to a TV pilot called “The Last Police” about a “police detective, who, as an asteroid races toward an apocalyptic collision with Earth, believes she’s been chosen to save humanity while her partner can’t decide what to enjoy more: her delusional failure, or the end of world itself,” according to IMDb. There isn’t much known about Kotsur’s character at this point.

READ MORE: Coming-Of-Age Film ‘CODA’ Wins Best Picture

Kotsur will also be seen in the sports drama “Flash Before The Bang”. Inspired by a true story, the film will tell the story of an all-deaf track team and their deaf coach as they overcome discrimination and adversity to compete against much larger hearing schools.

Best Actress – Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain – Getty Images

Third time’s a charm for Jessica Chastain who earned the Best Actress Oscar for “The Eyes Of Tammy Faye” after previously being nominated for “The Help” and “Zero Dark Thirty”. Chastain will next star as singer Tammy Wynette in the TV series “George & Tammy” for Paramount+. The show will chronicle the relationship between country musicians Wynette and George Jones, who will be played by Michael Shannon. Also due out this year is “The Good Nurse” in which the actress will play a caregiver who is implicated in the death of hundreds of hospital patients. Fellow Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne will co-star.

READ MORE: Jessica Chastain Cheers On Her ‘Tammy Faye’ Hair And Makeup Team With The Sweetest Reaction To Their Oscar Win

She’ll also appear with Jake Gyllenhaal in the Netflix sci-fi thriller “The Division”. An adaptation of the video game of the same name, the movie follows a deadly virus that is spread through paper money on Black Friday in New York City. With millions dead and the city in chaos, a team of experts are tasked with rescuing any survivors.

Best Actress – Will Smith

Will Smith – Getty Images — Getty Images

Will Smith, who skipped the backstage acting winners group photo, already had a busy slate of acting and producing projects before his big win. First up is “This Joka”, a reality TV series in which Smith invites up-and-coming and established comedians to dive into the nature of comedy and what it means to be funny. With sequels to “Bright” and a new “Bad Boys” movie already announced, Smith is also currently attached to several movies, including “The Council”, which tells the true story of a Harlem crime syndicate run by Black men in the 1970s and 1980s. Smith has signed on to play crime boss Nicky Barnes, the man the New York Times once dubbed “Mr. Untouchable”.

READ MORE: Chris Rock Declines To File Police Report After Will Smith Oscars Slap, LAPD Says

Smith will play another crime boss in “Fast And Loose” about a leader of a criminal organization who suffers memory loss from an attack. He reunites with his crew, only to find that things aren’t what he thinks they are in the film directed by “Atomic Blonde”‘s David Leitch. He’ll also leads Antoine Fuqua’s “Emancipation” about a runaway slave’s escape through Louisiana swamp country.

Best Director – Jane Campion

Jane Campion – Getty Images — Getty Images

It was another history-making moment at the Oscars when “The Power Of The Dog”‘s Jane Campion became the third woman to take home the award for Best Director. Campion, who was previously nominated for Best Director for 1993’s “The Piano”, is the only female filmmaker to receive two nominations in the category in the Academy Awards’ 94-year history. She previously won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for “The Piano”. The New Zealand director does not currently have any projects in the works that have been publicly announced.