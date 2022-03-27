Regina Hall is using her time at the Oscars to play doctor.

The actress appeared onstage at the 2022 Academy Awards to inform the audience of some bad news: they would have to perform some “random” emergency testing, despite the strict guidelines for attendance.

“Uh, well. I come with a bit of bad news,” Regina said in a bit, via JustJared. “As you know, everyone here has been tested for COVID. But unfortunately, some of the test results have gotten lost. So before we go on with the show, we have to do some quick emergency testing backstage.”

She then began calling on some of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors.

“So if I call your name, I’m just going to need you to come with me… I’m going to start with Bradley Cooper, Timothee Chalamet, Tyler Perry and Simu Liu and wait… Javier Bardem. Oh you’re still with Penelope [Cruz]? You know what, actually, no… Your test is fine, it says that you’re married,” she joked.

While the Oscar-winning actor may have been off-limits, Hall seemed to have no issues calling on Best Actor nominee Will Smith.

“Will Smith, you’re married but you know what you’re on the list and it looks like Jada [Pinkett-Smith] approved you, so you get on up here!” she added as Will and Jada laughed.