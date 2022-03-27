Click to share this via email

Rachel Zegler’s first Oscars appearance is already trending on social media.

The actress found herself being praised online after a quip she made about her surprise appearance at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Zegler was initially not invited to the awards show, despite starring as the lead in the Best Picture nominated film “West Side Story”. After outrage online, the 20-year-old was invited as an awards presenter.

While presenting an award with “Euphoria” star Jacob Elordi, the two had a cute back and forth about their first time stepping on the stage, JustJared.

“Growing up in Australia, I never thought I’d be standing here,” Elordi said, to which Zegler responded, “And I never thought I’d be here six days ago.”

Fans loved her hilarious comment and the moment trended on social media.