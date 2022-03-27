Things are getting tense in the newest teaser for “The Kardashians”.

Hulu released a new teaser for the show on Sunday which shows the escalating tension between The Kardashians and their romantic partners.

The new trailer seems to hint at Kim Kardashian opening up about her current relationship with Kanye West amidst their divorce.

“It’s really hard with Kanye,” she says over footage of the rapper looking tense at what appears to be their house.

Relations between the two have been difficult recently, with the artist frequently posting on social media with rants about Kim and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. West has mostly recently been banned from the Grammys as a performer following “concerning online behaviour.”

A fight between Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick is hinted at with footage of the two arguing.

“I’m so over this, Scott,” Kendall says to a confused Disick who blankly stares, before saying, “I’m out.”

Khloe Kardashian is not free from the drama either as she describes her relationship with ex Tristan Thompson as “complicated.” The two have had an on-and-off relationship through the years. They share 3-year-old daughter True together.

“The Kardashians” releases on Hulu on April 14.