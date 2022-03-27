Click to share this via email

Jane Campion has won the best director Oscar for “The Power of the Dog.”

The 67-year-old filmmaker won the Academy Award on Sunday night for the unconventional Western starring Benedict Cumberbatch that was shot in her native New Zealand.

“I love directing because it’s a deep dive into story, yet the task of manifesting a world can be overwhelming,” she began her speech. “The sweet thing is I’m not alone. On ‘The Power of the Dog’ I worked with actors who I move to call my friends.”

"Thank you, Academy, it's a lifetime honor." Watch Jane Campion's full acceptance speech for Best Directing for "The Power of the Dog." https://t.co/TZLBRpIUHo #oscars pic.twitter.com/bqxHfhJulE — ABC News (@ABC) March 28, 2022

The actress went on to thank the stars of the movie, Netflix who produced and hosted the film, and her family.

It’s her first best director Oscar. She won a best original screenplay Oscar in 1994 for her film “The Piano,” which also earned her a directing nomination.

Campion, the first women ever nominated twice for best director, beat out fellow nominees Paul Thomas Anderson, Kenneth Branagh, Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Steven Spielberg.