Ellen DeGeneres is “so grateful” to have David Letterman on her daytime talk show one last time before it comes to an end on May 26.

The legendary late-night host makes his final appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Monday’s upcoming episode to share how he felt when his own iconic talk show came to an end and gives DeGeneres advice on how to move forward when her 19-season run wraps.

David Letterman and Ellen DeGeneres- Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The two comedians also discuss his son Harry getting ready to go to college and the peanut butter sandwich that nearly killed Letterman.

Plus they reminisce on one of DeGeneres’ first appearances on the “Late Show with David Letterman.”

Tune in to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Monday March 28 for more with Letterman.