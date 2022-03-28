The stars are reeling after an eventful night at the Academy Awards.

During the Oscars on Sunday night, Will Smith got up on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock, who had just made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, going bald due to alopecia.

“Jada, I love ya. ‘G.I. Jane 2’, can’t wait to see ya,” Rock had joked.

Following the broadcast, the Academy issued a statement on Twitter in which they wrote, “The Academy does not condone violence of any form.”

The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

On Twitter, Will and Jada’s son Jaden Smith tweeted in support of his father.

And That’s How We Do It — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

Also speaking out in support of Will was comedian Tiffany Haddish, who told People following the event, “When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife. That meant so much to me.

“As a woman, who has been unprotected, for someone to say, ‘Keep my wife’s name out your mouth, leave my wife alone,’ that’s what your husband is supposed to do, right? Protect you,” she continued. “And that meant the world to me. And maybe the world might not like how it went down, but for me, it was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen because it made me believe that there are still men out there that love and care about their women, their wives.”

Others, though, spoke out against Will’s actions, including Kathy Griffin and Sophia Bush.

Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian.

Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 28, 2022

Violence isn’t ok. Assault is never the answer. Also? This is the 2nd time that Chris has made fun of Jada on the #Oscars stage, & tonight he went after her alopecia. Punching down at someone’s auto-immune disease is wrong. Doing so on purpose is cruel. They both need a breather. — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) March 28, 2022

Cardi B, meanwhile, quoted a line from Will’s acceptance speech for Best Actor, which he won for his performance in “King Richard”, after the incident, referring to something fellow nominee Denzel Washington had told him.

At your highest moment …be careful that’s when the devil tries to come for you 🙌🏽 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 28, 2022

Others took the opportunity to share their shock, like Cher, or make jokes, like Conan O’Brien.

WENT OUT OF RM

& MISSED REASON FOR

WILL’S PUNCH..JUST SAW IT, BUT STILL NOT SURE

WHY. — Cher (@cher) March 28, 2022

Just saw the Will Smith slap. Anyone have a late night show I can borrow just for tomorrow? — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 28, 2022

Welp…I said it wouldn’t be boring #Oscars — Will Packer (@willpowerpacker) March 28, 2022