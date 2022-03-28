The stars are reeling after an eventful night at the Academy Awards.

During the Oscars on Sunday night, Will Smith got up on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock, who had just made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, going bald due to alopecia.

“Jada, I love ya. ‘G.I. Jane 2’, can’t wait to see ya,” Rock had joked.

Following the broadcast, the Academy issued a statement on Twitter in which they wrote, “The Academy does not condone violence of any form.”

On Twitter, Will and Jada’s son Jaden Smith tweeted in support of his father.

Also speaking out in support of Will was comedian Tiffany Haddish, who told People following the event, “When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife. That meant so much to me.

“As a woman, who has been unprotected, for someone to say, ‘Keep my wife’s name out your mouth, leave my wife alone,’ that’s what your husband is supposed to do, right? Protect you,” she continued. “And that meant the world to me. And maybe the world might not like how it went down, but for me, it was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen because it made me believe that there are still men out there that love and care about their women, their wives.”

Others, though, spoke out against Will’s actions, including Kathy Griffin and Sophia Bush.

Cardi B, meanwhile, quoted a line from Will’s acceptance speech for Best Actor, which he won for his performance in “King Richard”, after the incident, referring to something fellow nominee Denzel Washington had told him.

Others took the opportunity to share their shock, like Cher, or make jokes, like Conan O’Brien.