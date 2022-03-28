A young singer’s unique voice got the “American Idol” judges’ attention.

On Sunday night, in the final “auditions” episode of the season, 20-year-old Ava Maybee performed an impressive cover of Stevie Wonder’s classic “Lately”.

Though she didn’t mention it during the audition, music runs in the family for Maybee. Her father is Chad Smith, drummer for Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless

Even without knowing that information, though, the judges were clearly on board with her unique styling.

“Good deal! Ava Maybee,” Luke Bryan said.

“You’re a real alto,” Katy Perry said, to which Maybee responded, “Yeah, I’ve had this voice since I was born.”

“You had remnants of Cher, when she’s singing, she’s down here and it’s solid,” Lionel Richie told her.

“It’s very deep but it’s very cool,” Perry added. “It started to really open up when the chorus hit. It’s a cool alto sound. I think if you went for it, you’d be challenged a lot.”

“I do feel like you’re an artist,” Bryan also said. “I’m interested to hear and see more of what you’ve got going on.”

Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless

“I think I’m going to go against your family, you’re not going to be a Maybee, you’re going to be a ‘for sure’,” Richie joked when it came time to vote.

And with that Maybee got her ticket to Hollywood.