Amy Schumer came with the jokes at the 2022 Oscars, and one caught the attention of Jake Gyllenhaal. During Schumer’s opening monologue Sunday night, she pointed out the superstar couples in the audience, from Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith to Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, but things got a little strange when she turned to the Gyllenhaal siblings.

“We’re honouring a lot of couples here tonight actually, Jada and Will Smith, Penelope and Javier Bardem and Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal,” she said to Jake’s genuine surprise. “It’s a night for lovers.”

While Jake looked genuinely caught off guard, his sister, Maggie, chuckled behind him, where she was sat with her husband, Peter Sarsgaard.

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake, who was a presenter on Sunday, was also at the awards show in support of his sister’s film, “The Lost Daughter”, which was up for several awards, including Best Adapted Screenplay, written by Maggie herself.

The brother-sister duo posed on the red carpet ahead of the show, where Jake was seen planting a kiss on his sister’s smiling cheek.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal

But Jake wasn’t alone Sunday night either. In fact, the 41-year-old actor attended the 94th annual awards show with his girlfriend, Jeanne Cadieu.

The pair made a rare appearance on the red carpet earlier this month at the Paris premiere of his upcoming flick, “Ambulance”, and first made their red carpet debut back in October, when they posed with Maggie and her husband at the premiere of “The Lost Daughter” during the New York Film Festival.

The private couple was first romantically linked in 2018 when they were spotted together in New York City.

