After an eventful night, Will Smith let loose and had fun.

On Sunday night, following his win for Best Actor at the Oscars and an incident in which he slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage for a joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor was spotted at the annual Vanity Fair afterparty, along with his family.

Smith arrived at the party, posing for photos with Jada, daughter Willow Smith, and sons Jaden Smith and Trey Smith.

Inside, Smith danced up a storm, celebrating his victory along with the other stars at the party.

At one point, Smith danced and rapped along to his own classics, like “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It”.

Smith was also greeted warmly by many at the party, including “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, and actress Lupita Nyong’o.

During Smith’s acceptance speech at the Oscars, the actor apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees for the slap.

“I hope the Academy invites me back,” he said.