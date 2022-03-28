Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Sandwich artist Scarlet Ayliz stunned “American Idol” judges with an original song on Sunday’s episode.

The 18-year-old contestant from Hartford, Connecticut, auditioned for “Idol” last season but unfortunately did not make it to Hollywood after earning a golden ticket. This time, she’s back for another shot and sang original song “Bleeding” for judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan.

READ MORE: ‘RHCP’ Offspring Compared To Cher In ‘American Idol’ Audition

Ayliz sat behind the piano and belted out the lyrics to her original tune with a voice reminiscent of Alicia Keys.

Scarlet Ayliz- Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless

She was praised by all three judges.

“Super duper commercial-sounding voice!” Bryan raved. “Like superstardom commercial.”

“Absolutely,” Richie agreed.

Perry added, “I don’t think we made a mistake last time,” and offered advice that Ayliz should “pick songs that stir emotions” like “that song that is Grandma’s favourite song.”

READ MORE: Kelsie Dolin Brings Lionel Richie To Tears On ‘American Idol’

The “Roar” singer referenced Ayliz’s grandmother Mary, who was with her for the audition and just so happened to be a huge Richie fan. Before the young contestant began her audition, Richie promised he would meet Mary afterwards.

“Before we vote, I would like to bring your grandmother in, because she seems like a fantastic woman,” Richie said.

Ayliz earned three unanimous “yes” votes from the “Idol” judges, earning her the final golden ticket, which, this time, is taking her to Hollywood.

Our final ✨ 𝗚𝗢𝗟𝗗𝗘𝗡 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧 ✨ of the season… Congrats @scarletayliz! See you at 𝗛𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗬𝗪𝗢𝗢𝗗 𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗞!#AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/BiwYUOEwgG — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) March 28, 2022

“American Idol”‘s Hollywood weeks airs tonight (March 28).