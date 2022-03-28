Kim Kardashian is responding to her latest controversy.

In a video interview with Variety earlier this month, the reality start sparked backlash when offering advice to women in business, suggesting that many do not want to work.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Gets Called Out For Her Comments About Work Ethic

On Monday’s “Good Morning America”, Kardashian sat down with anchor Robin Roberts to respond to the backlash, saying that her quotes were taken out of context.

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian responds to backlash over women in business comments: “It wasn't a blanket statement towards women … it was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”@robinrobertshttps://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/C15OoEIJz2 — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 28, 2022

“That statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it, and it became a sound bite really with no context,” she said. “In that sound bite, I came off of the notion and the question right before, which was, after 20 years of being in the business, you’re famous for being famous. And my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women.

“And the advice that I would give is just that … having a social media presence and being on a reality show does not mean overnight success, and you have to really work hard to get there, even if it might seem like it’s easy and that you can build a really successful business off of social media, and you can if you put in a lot of hard work.”

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Shows Off Pete Davidson’s ‘My Girl Is A Lawyer’ Tattoo

Finally, Kardashian explained, “It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women, or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard. I know that they do. It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”

In the original Variety interview, Kardashian had said, “I have the best advice for women and business. Get your f**king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days,” Kim Kardashian. “You have to surround yourself with people that want to work.”

The full interview with Kardashian will air in an ABC special on Wednesday, April 6.