Michael Che’s tenure at Global’s “Saturday Night Live” is still up in the air, it seems.

On Sunday, the comedian and co-head writer shared a post on Instagram shutting down a headline claiming that he had said he is leaving “Weekend Update”.

READ MORE: Michael Che Confirms That Colin Jost & Scarlett Johansson’s Baby Is ‘An Adorable Baby’

The headline referenced an article from the Minneapolis Star Tribune, which reported that during a standup set at a local hair salon on Friday, Che had indicated that he would be leaving the show this year.

“This is my last year,” he reportedly said. “You know my tie is a clip-on, right? What man wears a clip-on tie to work for eight years — that’s embarrassing.”

READ MORE: Michael Che Jokingly Responds To Kanye West’s Call For Him To Stop Working With Pete Davidson

An “SNL” source tells ET Canada that nothing at the show has been officially discussed regarding Che’s potential exit.

Che is one of the longest-serving “Weekend Update” hosts, recently surpassing Seth Meyers for number of appearances, and currently sitting only behind co-host Colin Jost.