Members of the “Pulp Fiction” cast reunited at the 2022 Academy Awards on Sunday.

The film’s two hitmen, Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta, crossed paths again with gangster wife Uma Thurman at the Oscars as the trio presented the award for Best Actor.

Before announcing the winner, Thurman and Travolta performed their iconic dance from the film.

“‘Pulp Fiction’ was a masterpiece, but these two think it was all about a dance contest,” Jackson said.

He then pointed to the prop, seen on the podium in the photo below, emphasizing that it’s actually “all about the contents of this briefcase,” which he noted writer Quentin Tarantino implemented for the audience to “draw their own conclusions about the meaning of existence.”

After re-creating the 1994 film’s iconic briefcase scene, the three stars opened the briefcase to reveal its true contents: the Academy’s 2022 Best Actor, Will Smith.

Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, and John Travolta- Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jackson, Travolta, and Thurman previously scored Oscar nominations for their work in the Quentin Tarantino-directed film, which also earned a nod for Best Director at the 1995 ceremony. That night, Tarantino took home the trophy for Original Screenplay.

During this year’s ceremony, Jackson was recognized for his decades-long career in the film industry with an honorary Oscar.