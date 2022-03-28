In the aftermath of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith at the Oscars, some celebrity reactions came in for more heat than others.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan received backlash when he tweeted, “I’m still disgusted. We don’t deserve the brilliance of @chrisrock. ‘When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything,’ – Donald Trump and Will Smith.”

Twitter users were particularly critical of his comparison of Smith to Donald Trump.

You just compared Will Smith to Donald Trump!? pic.twitter.com/lVmq603uFq — The Optimist (@ChosenPeace711) March 28, 2022

Wow. What a brave and idiotic comparison pic.twitter.com/4frbU5SoL3 — Django the Tarnished✯ (@SleepyDjango) March 28, 2022

He later deleted the tweet after being hit with plenty of criticism from users, admitting in another tweet that it was a “bad comparison” but striking back at people who “continue to defend physical assault.”

Okay bad comparison on my part. I was trying to make a point but it doesn't matter. FYI, i didn't think the joke was brilliant. I said Chris Rock is brilliant. I still do and we don't deserve his brilliance. Please continue to defend physical assault. It says so much. https://t.co/kl4euFg6Zp — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) March 28, 2022

“Knocked Up” director Judd Apatow deleted a tweet of his own, which read, “He could have killed him. That’s pure out of control rage and violence. They’ve heard a million jokes about them in the last three decades. They are not freshman in in the world of Hollywood and comedy. He lost his mind.”

Judd Apatow getting ratio'd to hell feels like a fitting end to the night! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AcXZGj7C0m — Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) March 28, 2022

In another deleted tweet, Apatow joked about Oscars co-host Amy Schumer needing to watch out for Smith at the Vanity Fair afterparty.

Judd Apatow letting every ounce of subtle racism come out at once pic.twitter.com/QRWKS7Rlxt — Chi☀️ (@therechigoes) March 28, 2022

And in another, he joked that Jada could have “thrown a better punch.”