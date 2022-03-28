Click to share this via email

Katyrah Love easily impressed “American Idol” judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry when she brought along her own instrument to her season 20 audition.

The 23-year-old Case Manager for homeless youth sat on a cajón and played the unorthodox box-shaped Peruvian percussion instrument, while covering her rendition of “River” by Bishop Briggs.

Katyrah Love- Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless

While Richie complimented the “great” presentation of Love’s performance, she also received some helpful suggestions.

“The box is cute and all, but you don’t need the box,” said Bryan.

Perry chimed in and stated, “If you can hold out some of those notes, I think it’ll be really helpful,” while noting that she’s got a vibe.

Despite cracking a few times and missing her note, Love, who previously auditioned for “The Voice” in early 2020, got a golden ticket and is heading to Hollywood.

Katyrah Love- Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless

We can't wait for @katyrahlove to keep spreading love on the Idol stage this year! pic.twitter.com/Sist0i81S9 — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) March 28, 2022

Love’s real name is Katyrah Davenport. The skilled percussionist and poet from Baltimore, Maryland loves to sing especially opera music, jazz and gospel. She has more than 20,000 followers on TikTok and has also received more than 200,000 likes on the video platform.

The singer’s performance was part of Sunday’s final audition episode, before Hollywood weeks airs on Monday, March 28.