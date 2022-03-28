Whoopi Goldberg is addressing the infamous slap at the 2022 Academy Awards.

The hosts at “The View” reacted to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, with most of them agreeing the act was uncalled for.

WILL SMITH ASSAULTS CHRIS ROCK OVER JOKE: History was made at Sunday's Academy Awards, but #TheView co-hosts weigh in on the altercation everyone is talking about and discuss if it overshadowed the moments that should have been celebrated.

“I think he overreacted,” Goldberg said, acknowledging that jokes about Jada Smith and Will had been building over the years with criticism over their open relationship, Jada’s confession to infidelity, and Rock’s jab at the actress during his 2016 Oscars monologue.

“I would’ve been a little annoyed. I think he had one of those moments where it was just like, ‘GD, it. Just stop,'” she said. “And you’ve got all the pressure of hoping that you’re going to win and trying to keep your face. I get it. Not everybody acts the way we would like them to under pressure. Some people just snap. He snapped.”

Smith would take home the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in “King Richard” later that night. He apologized during his acceptance speech to the Academy and other nominees for slapping Rock over the joke.

While Goldberg condemned the actor’s actions, she praised Rock who played off the incident with a joke.

“What I do want to say was that it was remarkable, wonderful, that Chris Rock did not take it to that other place it could’ve gone,” said the comedian. “I don’t know if they spoke or apologized or not. All I know is, sometimes you get to a point where you behave badly. I myself have behaved badly on occasion.”

The other hosts on the show seemed to agree with Goldberg; Sunny Hostin called the action “toxic.”

“That was a show of toxic masculinity. If he felt offended, if he felt emasculated by Regina Hall’s joke, or by Chris Rock’s joke — you don’t act out in violence,” said Hostin. “That is not a show of love, that is a show of violence.”

She added that she was “surprised” the actor was celebrated when he won the award and wondered whether his Oscar would be retracted.

Should The Academy allow Will Smith to keep his Oscar?

“We’re not going to take that Oscar from him,” Goldberg responded. “We’re not going to take it. Well, there will be consequences, I’m sure. But I don’t think that that’s what they’ll be. Particularly because Chris said, ‘Listen, I’m not pressing any charges.’”