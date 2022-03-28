The original Aunt Viv is on Will Smith’s side.

“Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Janet Hubert shared a tweet defending Smith over slapping Chris Rock on the Oscars stage.

”I cannot tell you how many times I have wanted to slap the mess out of so many folks who have disrespected me. Will stood up for his wife, Chris Rock is always disrespecting Black women. Mean spirited hides behind comedy. BULL.”

@janethubertformyfanspage https://t.co/OjJoYBcXOl I cannot tell you how many times I have wanted to slap the mess out of so many folks who have disrespected me. Will stood up for his wife, Chris Rock is always disrespecting Black women. Mean spirited hides behind comedy.BULL — Janet Hubert (@OGJanetHubert) March 28, 2022

READ MORE: Will Smith Breaks Down And Apologizes While Accepting Best Actor Oscar

Smith got up on stage and smacked Rock after the comedian had made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Jada has been public about going with the bald look as a result of having alopecia.

READ MORE: Jaden Smith, Tiffany Haddish, Cher & More React To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At The Oscars

Hubert, who played Aunt Viv on “Fresh Prince”, famously had behind-the-scenes issues with Smith, which led to her departure from the show and the role being recast with actress Daphne Maxwell Reid.

The two reunited in 2020 for the “Fresh Prince” reunion special to settle their differences.

ET Canada has reached out to Hubert’s rep for comment.