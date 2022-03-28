Some of the world’s biggest stars are standing together to make a difference.

On Monday, Celine Dion, The Weeknd, Alanis Morissette and many, many other stars announced they are joining a global rally on social media for the Stand Up For Ukraine pledging summit.

The event was announced on Saturday by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to help mobilize support and funding to aid humanitarian efforts in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian war.

On Twitter, Dion shared a video announcing the social media rally, which will be held from April 8 to 9.

The refugee situation in Ukraine and around the world is so tragic.They need our help. Join us & @GlblCtzn as we #StandUpforUkraine to help these people who had to leave their homes to go to a safe place. No one should have to experience this

Adam Durica, Aitana, Alejandro Sanz, Alexandra Stan, Angélique Kidjo, Annie Lennox, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Chris Isaak, Chris Rock, Demi Lovato, Elton John and David Furnish, FINNEAS, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Gloria Steinem, Green Day, Herbert Grönemeyer, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness, Igo, Jon Batiste, Jonas Brothers, Juanes, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Leon Bridges, Luke Combs, Madonna, Miley Cyrus, Mirai, Ozzy Osbourne, Pearl Jam, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ryan Tedder, Sarsa, Shaquille O’Neal, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, Tame Impala, U2, Usher, Vito Bambino and Young Leosia were also announced as part of the rally, alongside Global Citizen.

Even more celebrities are set to be announced in the coming days.

“Today, our message to the Ukrainian people is this: we are standing with you. Whether you need food, water, shelter, or medical aid – we are rallying the world to continue to have your backs and provide critical assistance where it is needed most,” Trudeau said in the announcement. “When we all work together, we can achieve the best outcomes for those displaced by Putin’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine.”

Participants in the rally will take to social media to galvanize citizens around the world and pressure governments, institutions and corporations to provide the emergency funding needed in order to help refugees in Ukrainian and around the world in places like Yemen, South Sudan and Afghanistan.