Harry Styles is rewarding his fans with new music as they crack open the case on his new album.

The singer announced the first single off Harry’s House on Twitter on Monday.

He tweeted simply: “As It Was. April 1.”

Accompanying the words were photos of the star’s back in a red outfit with bedazzled designs.

The star first announced his new album on March 23 after weeks of speculation from fans, who were certain the website YouAreHome.com was an Augmented Reality Game hinting at new music from him.

The website featured a photograph partly concealed by a beige doorframe which would change everyday. Fans believed these images were related to his third album.

After the announcement of “As It Was”, the door now opens to a black and white illustration. The Twitter account @YouAreHome was created at the same time as the website and posts cryptic tweets, which seem to be related to the new music.

find a moment of calm

colour it in — You Are Home (@youarehome) March 28, 2022

Fans believe these could be lyrics from Harry’s House.

One sleuth found coordinates hidden in the code for the YouAreHome website, which they suggest are tour locations.

There are new co-ordinates behind the door for a poster 👀 #YouAreHome pic.twitter.com/Jp295HLmCd — HSD (@hsdaily) March 27, 2022

Styles’ third studio album Harry’s House will be released on May 20.