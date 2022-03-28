Season 2 of “Bridgerton” is honouring two members of the series’ crew who passed away before the new season premiered on Netflix.

The first episode of the second season is dedicated to hair and makeup artist Marc Pilcher. Pilcher won a Creative Arts Emmy for his work on season 1 of “Bridgerton” but passed away in October 2021 due to COVID-19 complications.

Star Nicola Coughlan paid tribute to Pilcher on Instagram at the time of his death, writing, “So heartbroken by the loss of Marc Pilcher, the brilliant and visionary Hair and Makeup designer for ‘Bridgerton‘ Season One. Marc was so passionate about his work and so tremendously talented. Not even a month ago he won his first Emmy award. It’s a tragedy that he’s been taken so young when he had so much yet to do.”

The second episode of the season is dedicated to Carole Prentice, who was hired as a COVID coordinator for season 2. Prentice died unexpectedly following surgery complications according to her son, Sebastian Prentice.

“It was really amazing to see how much of a closely-knit friendship group she had established in such a short time there. But she loved it,” he told Metro of his mother’s passing. Sebastian was pleased by the show’s tribute to his mother.

“I was so happy to see that. I shouted. I was so proud. She really deserved that, you know? Someone who poured her heart and soul into it. She really did deserve that recognition. I was overjoyed, I was so so happy to see that,” he said.