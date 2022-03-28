Disney+ is bringing back “The Full Monty” for a limited series.

Deadline reports the studio is beginning production on a revival of the 1997 movie in Sheffield and Manchester.

The original British movie followed a group of unemployed men who turned to stripping to earn money in a post-industrial Sheffield.

The new series will follow those same men, with the original cast returning including Robert Carlyle and Tom Wilkinson, as they navigate Sheffield and find a way to triumph over adversity together.

The new series will see Academy Award-winning screenwriter Simon Beaufoy (“Slumdog Millionaire”) and producer Uberto Pasolini (“Nowhere Special”) reunite, with Andrew Chaplin and Catherine Morshead directing. It will be executive-produced by Lee Mason, Director of Scripted Content for Disney+.

“Twenty-five years ago Simon introduced us to a group of funny, fearless and resilient unemployed working-class men from Sheffield and the world fell in love with them,” said Mason. “We’re therefore delighted to reunite the original cast for this brand-new series on Disney+, to catch up with these iconic characters.”

Disney+ will air “The Full Monty” series globally, while Hulu has rights for U.S. broadcast.