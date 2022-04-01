It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – April 1, 2022

Shawn Mendes – “When You’re Gone”

Shawn Mendes has released his newest single “When You’re Gone” which addresses his breakup with former girlfriend, Camila Cabello, who also responded to their breakup with her song “Bam Bam”. In “When You’re Gone” Shawn sings “I don’t wanna know, what it’s like when you’re gone” it feels as though Shawn is still yearning for the love of his former “Senorita”.

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

It’s always a great day when Harry Styles drops new music. His latest track “As It Was” is infectious and gives us a little taste of what’s to come from the singer’s upcoming album, Harry’s House. With lyrics such as “You know it’s not the same as it was”, we are constantly reminded by we all have collectively fallen in love with Harry Styles and his music.

Kehlani and Justin Bieber – “Up At Night”

Kehlani has teamed up with none other than Canadian superstar, Justin Bieber, for their new single “Up At Night”, which will be featured off Kehlani’s forthcoming third album, blue water road. “Up At Night” has an addictive hook, sexy and playful lyrics, alongside Kehlani’s and Justin Bieber’s silky smooth vocals that perfectly pair together just as well as they did on their past collaboration “Get Me”.

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry – “Where We Started”, plus Where We Started (ALBUM)

Can’t say we ever expected Thomas Rhett to collab with Katy Perry, and yet it works so well! “Where We Started” reflects on the journey you take with a special someone, the highs, and lows. It’s giving driving home with the windows down while you’re in your feels – and we’re here for it! The song comes from Thomas’ sixth studio album, Where We Started, which dropped today!

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “These Are The Ways”, plus Unlimited Love (ALBUM)

The world hasn’t received new music from the Red Hot Chili Peppers since 2016, thankfully that’s all about to change. The group’s new album Unlimited Love features the previously released single “Black Summer” and now their latest single “These Are The Ways”.

Lights – “Okay Okay”, and PEP (Album)

Canadian alt-pop musician, LIGHTS, makes a triumphant return with her new album, PEP. It features the previously released tracks “Prodigal Daughter”, “Salt and Vinegar”, “In My Head (ft. Josh Dun)”, and now “Okay Okay”. LIGHTS is gearing up for her upcoming “Baby I’m Back Tour” so until then we will be streaming PEP on repeat until we can see her perform it live!

Latto, Mariah Carey, and DJ Khaled – “Big Energy (Remix)”

Latto has already seen major success with her smash hit “Big Energy” which samples Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy”. Well, now Mariah herself has joined the remix and it is absolute perfection! As if “Big Energy” couldn’t get any better, adding that Mariah X Latto flare gives it that extra kick. Throw in some DJ Khaled and you have a banger for your New Music Friday!

Other noteworthy releases this week include Olivia O’Brien – “Bitches These Days”, Gryffin and One Republic – “You Were Loved”, SOFI TUKKER – “Kakee”, Courtney Govan – “Out Of The Blue”, Avila Brothers with Billy Ray Cyrus and Snoop Dogg – “A Hard Working Man”, Savannah Ré & Dylan Sinclair – “Last One”, Ashley Cooke and Brett Young – “Never Till Now”, GRAE – “Boxes”, Lubalin – “Nobody Else”, Emeli Sandé – “There Isn’t Much”, Doechii – “Persuasive”, Noah Hicks – “Dirt On It”, Yeat – “3G” plus 2 ALIVË (Geëk Pack) Deluxe, and iyla – “Sad B*tch Bad B*tch”.

Keep On Your Radar:

Camila Cabello – Familia (ALBUM)

Camila Cabello’s third studio album Familia is set for release on April 8, 2020. It will feature the previously released tracks “Don’t Go Yet” and “Bam Bam” featuring Ed Sheeran.

BANKS – Serpentina (ALBUM)

BANKS has officially announced her forthcoming, fourth studio album SERPENTINA, set for global release on April 8, 2020. The album will feature 13 new songs such as “Skinnydipped”, “The Devil”, as well as her latest single “Holding Back”.

Anitta – Versions Of Me (Album)

Brazillian global superstar, Anitta is set to drop her new album, Versions Of Me, on April 12, 2022

Sophia Bel – Anxious Avoidant (ALBUM)

Sophia Bel’s debut album Anxious Avoidant is set for release on April 15, 2022. Raised on early-2000s skate-punk and emo music, Sophia draws inspiration from her childhood all while exploring the electro-pop genre.

Kehlani – Blue Water Road (ALBUM)

Kehlani is gearing up for their newest album, Blue Water Road coming April 29, 2022

SOFI TUKKER – WET TENNIS (Album)

SOFI TUKKER’s followup to their Grammy-nominated debut album Treehouse will be titled WET TENNIS. The album will feature their latest single “Original Sin” and is set for an April 29, 2022 release.

Blossoms – Ribbon Around The Bomb (ALBUM)

British band Blossoms’ latest body of work Ribbon Around The Bomb is set for an April 29, 2022 release. It will feature their brand-new track “Ode To NYC”.

Florence + The Machine – Dance Fever

Florence + The Machine’s new album Dance Fever will feature the previously released tracks “My Love”, “King”, and “Heaven Is Here”. The album is set to drop on May 13, 2022.

Harry Styles –Harry’s House (ALBUM)

Harry Styles’ highly anticipated album, Harry’s House is set for release on May 20, 2022.

Superorganism – World Wide Pop

Superorganism announced their new album World Wide Pop, which comes out on July 15, 2022. It will feature the new single “Teenager” and artists such as Stephen Malkmus, CHAI, Pi Ja Ma, Gen Hoshino, and Dylan Cartlidge.