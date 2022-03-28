Anthony Anderson and his wife Alvina Stewart are separating after 22 years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Stewart filed for dissolution of marriage in Los Angeles County Courts, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The “Black-ish” star and his wife were married since 1999. They first met in college when they attended Howard University together.

It isn’t the first time that Stewart has filed for divorce. In 2015, she filed for divorce and told the court at the time they would share joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s son with spousal support. She also reported they had separated in 2014. The couple seemed to have reconciled and were spotted in public together again.

The date for the new filing says their separation is to be decided and she is asking again for spousal support.

“All gifts and inheritance, all assets, earnings, accumulations, and debts acquired by Petitioner prior to the date of marriage and after the date of separation, the exact nature and extent of which are unknown,” the documents read.

Anderson and Stewart share two adult children together, Kyra, 26 and Nathan, 22.

ET Canada has reached out to Anderson’s rep for comment.