Nick Lachey is reflecting on his actions during an recent incident involving the media.

The “Love is Blind” host took to Twitter to apologize for his reaction to paparazzi outside of a hotel.

He recounted the incident from his own perspective.

“Last night, after enjoying a great dinner with my wife and our dear friend, the paparazzi harassed us as we walked back to our hotel,” Lachey wrote.

READ MORE: Nick Lachey Insists He Has No Plans To Read Ex Jessica Simpson’s Tell-All Book: ‘I Know What The Truth Is So I Don’t Need To Read It’

Last night, after enjoying a great dinner with my wife and our dear friend, the paparazzi harassed us as we walked back to our hotel. I clearly overreacted. I’ve been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal. Stupid of me. Done. — Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) March 28, 2022

“I clearly overreacted. I’ve been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal,” he continued. “Stupid of me. Done.”

TMZ reported that Lachey got “violent” with a photographer after dinner with his wife Vanessa Lachey on Sunday. After noticing the photographer was filming them, he allegedly reached into her car to attempt to grab her phone.

The star addressed the allegations on Twitter, calling them “false.”

READ MORE: Nick Lachey Makes Fun Of His Signature 98 Degrees Pose In Hilarious TikTok

However, for TMZ or anyone else to say that I was violent or that I “got physical” with someone is reckless and absolutely false. Once again, TMZ likes to crate their own clickbait narrative. Life’s too short, we move on. — Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) March 28, 2022

“However, for TMZ or anyone else to say that I was violent or that I ‘got physical’ with someone is reckless and absolutely false,” said Lachey. “Once again, TMZ likes to crate[sic] their own clickbait narrative. Life’s too short, we move on.”