Amy Schumer took to social media a few months back to reveal she underwent liposuction, writing on Instagram that she had “never thought” she would have the procedure, “but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40.”

Schumer offered more detail in a conversation with Hoda Kotb on the “Today” anchor’s “Making Space with Hoda Kotb” podcast, explaining her decision to go public about having lipo.

“I wanted to share it with people, just because I can’t lie about myself. I just can’t do it. I can’t be like, ‘Yeah, crunches. And I’ve just been eating smoked salmon,’ you know? So I had to be real,” she said.

“And then I was feeling bad because it’s, like, such a privilege thing,” she continued. “And I’m like, ‘Well, you know, people with money, they also drive nice cars’ … So, my ‘nice car’ is that I had, you know… a litre of fat sucked out of my belly.”

That wasn’t the only procedure she tried in an attempt to slim down. Schumer also told Kotb that she’d undergone CoolSculpting, a non-surgical process purporting to “freeze” fat. After having that done on her chin, however, Schumer said she “didn’t personally have any results.”

Schumer’s intent, she reiterated, is to remain honest.

“The people that I’m closest to aren’t, you know, rolling in dough. I try to think about what is attainable and what is unfair,” she explained.

“I just wanted to be honest about it, rather than someone [going], ‘Gosh, she looks like she lost some weight,’” she added. “I just wanted to keep it real.”