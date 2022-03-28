Will Smith is breaking his silence after smacking Chris Rock in the face onstage at last night’s Oscars when the comedian made a joke about wife Jada Pinkett-Smith’s shaved head.

On Monday, March 28, Smith issued an apology via Instagram, apologizing to Rock, the Academy, the show’s producers and everyone who watched in person and a home.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” wrote Smith in his mea culpa.

“My behaviour at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” he continued. “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

Smith also publicly addressed Rock for the first time since the incident. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” he added.

After apologizing to “the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world,” he also apologized to “the Williams Family and my ‘King Richard’ family,” adding, “I deeply regret that my behaviour has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.”

Smith concluded by writing, “I am a work in progress.”

Smith previously apologized during his tear-filled acceptance speech, winning the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in “King Richard”.

“I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,” Smith said in his speech, but pointedly left Rock out of his apologies.