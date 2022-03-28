Britney Spears issued a new post on Instagram on Monday, March 28, and the theme appears to be betrayal by those people she’s been closest too.

Accompanying a video in which she dances while showing off her “new dress,” she begins by apparently referencing the tell-all written by her mother, Lynn Spears, Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World.

“Pssss guess what ???? I had a calling last night from Jesus and you know what he said ??? ‘Dear child … your mom had a serving with her book at the exact time when you needed her most …all for WHAT ??? FAME and ATTENTION !!!!” she writes.

READ MORE: Britney Spears To Reveal All In Tell-All Book

She then, without mentioning his name, appears to zero in on former boyfriend Justin Timberlake, seemingly addressing the song “Cry Me a River” from his first solo album, Justified, about the heartbreak of being cheated on, which is said to have been inspired by Spears.

“Your ex did the same thing … he served with his first album using your name claiming you did him dirty !!!!” she continued before referencing the recent tell-all from her sister, Jamie-Lynn Spears.

“Then your blood, one of the hardest times in your life guess what your sister does … a book too 📕 … all for what ????” she wrote.

READ MORE: Britney Spears Slams Jamie Lynn Again As ‘Scum’: ‘I Wish You Would Take A Lie Detector Test’

She concluded by writing, “Knowing doing a book is the last thing you would ever do … well because you ran away from drama and created a dream world for yourself … that’s why artists play characters to escape !!!! So since I know you don’t want to tell your story as Jesus your Lord and Savior … I’m gonna give you 5 bottles of jack and a life supply of McDonald’s french fries 🍟 … now go play dear child !!!!”

Back in February, Page Six reported that Spears had signed a deal to write her own memoir, telling her story for a “record-breaking” $15 million.

Spears, however, has yet to confirm nor deny that she’s writing a book.