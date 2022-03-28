Amy Schumer is asking Kirsten Dunst’s fans to calm down about what was clearly a scripted comedy bit during Sunday night’s Oscars.

In the bit, Schumer strolled through the crowd while explaining the role of seat-fillers, who quickly take the place of any stars to have departed theirs — be it to accept an award or hit the restroom — so there won’t appear to be any empty seats during the TV broadcast.

At one point, she came to the seats of husband-and-wife Oscar nominees Jesse Plemmons and Kirsten Dunst, nominated for Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress for their respective roles in Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog”.

“Here’s a seat-filler,” Schumer said, referencing Dunst as she yanked her from her chair. “Can we get you up, honey? Do you want to go to the bathroom,” she added before plopping herself in Schumer’s seat while the actress, appearing confused, shrank away.

“You know that was my wife?” Plemmons told Schumer, who then unveils her punchline: “You’re married to that seat-filler?”

While it may have appeared obvious that Plemmons and Dunst were in on the joke, that wasn’t apparent to a large cross-section of viewers on Twitter, who posted tweets attacking Schumer for what they perceived to be rudeness toward Dunst.

What viewers didn’t see on television, however, was that Dunst had simply scooted off camera, and was laughing while watching from just a few feet away.

Just to make sure there was no confusion, Schumer took to Instagram Stories to reveal that the whole thing was staged.

“Hey I appreciate the love for Kirsten Dunst. I love her too!” she wrote. “That was a choreographed bit she was in on. Wouldn’t disrespect the queen like that.”