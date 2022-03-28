It’s Hollywood Week on “American Idol”, with some of the show’s most iconic alums from over the years returning to serve as mentors for the new batch of contestants, including Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Lauren Alaina, Ruben Studdard, Chayce Beckham, Lee DeWyze and Haley Reinhart.

Under their tutelage, fan favourites from the auditions will then take the stage for the Genre Challenge.

Among the performers was Mike Parker, who was tasked with singing a country song, and he put a smooth, soulful spin on “Burning House” by Cam.

Parker is definitely one to watch as Hollywood Week continues in the 20th season of “American Idol”.