This young Canadian is shining bright.

On Monday night’s “American Idol”, 18-year-old Nicolina Bozzo followed her stellar audition with a Hollywood Week performance to remember, covering a Billie Eilish hit.

READ MORE: Singer Mike Parker Wows ‘American Idol’ Judges With Cover Of Cam’s ‘Burning House’

First, opening up about her childhood and her parents’ divorce, the Toronto native shared, “Through singing, I’ve learned how to use those emotions for the better and not let them get me down.”

Bozzo now lives with her sisters and their grandparents, who all appeared on a video call to send her words of encouragement before her performance.

Hollywood Week kicked off with the Genre Challenge, and Bozzo decided to show off what she’s made of with a performance of Eilish’s Grammy-winning hit “Everything I Wanted”.

READ MORE: Katy Perry Laughs As She Rips Her Pants For The Second Time On ‘American Idol’

The emotional, powerful performance had the judges amazed, and Bozzo appeared on the verge of tears as she reached the last line of the song.

She and group members Jacob Moran, Douglas Mills and Danielle Clavell will all go through to the next round, featuring the Duet Challenge.