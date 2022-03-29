Caitlyn Jenner hasn’t been seeing much of Lady Gaga lately.

On Sunday night, outside the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, the two bumped into each other and shared a seemingly awkward interaction.

A video posted to Twitter captured the moment, with other users online helping by supplying subtitles.

“Are you spending time around Malibu anymore?” Jenner asked, to which Gaga replied, “Yes.”

When Jenner mentioned, “I haven’t seen you at the Starbucks in a while,” the singer explained, “I’ve switched baristas,” before walking off.

The awkward exchange between the two quickly went viral, with many making jokes about Gaga’s “I’ve switched baristas” line.