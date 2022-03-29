Click to share this via email

Caitlyn Jenner hasn’t been seeing much of Lady Gaga lately.

On Sunday night, outside the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, the two bumped into each other and shared a seemingly awkward interaction.

A video posted to Twitter captured the moment, with other users online helping by supplying subtitles.

People are kindly putting subtitles on this moment I filmed yesterday. “Uhhh I have switched baristas..” should be a t-shirt. #LadyGaga #Shade #caitlynJenner pic.twitter.com/ImsYo5WAnG — Bahman Kalbasi (@BahmanKalbasi) March 28, 2022

“Are you spending time around Malibu anymore?” Jenner asked, to which Gaga replied, “Yes.”

When Jenner mentioned, “I haven’t seen you at the Starbucks in a while,” the singer explained, “I’ve switched baristas,” before walking off.

The awkward exchange between the two quickly went viral, with many making jokes about Gaga’s “I’ve switched baristas” line.

“I’ve switched baristas” is the the funniest thing I have ever heard. pic.twitter.com/4teVYUK14R — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) March 28, 2022

"I've switched baristas" is the new "I don't know her" https://t.co/0RLQmkIPUF — The Cut (@TheCut) March 29, 2022

She really said “Well… I’ve switched baristas” pic.twitter.com/PIwTHE6dQ4 — Joey Monda (@joey_monda) March 28, 2022

"I've switched Baristas" will now be my excuse for everything. pic.twitter.com/FQSLtxX4lI — Rhyder 🇺🇦🌻 (@rhyderlight) March 28, 2022