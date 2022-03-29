John Travolta is adding a new four-legged friend to his family. The “Pulp Fiction” actor took to Instagram Monday to reveal that his son, Ben, 11, adopted the adorable dog that Jamie Lee Curtis held onstage during the Oscars‘ “In Memoriam” segment on Sunday.

Curtis was celebrating the life of the late Betty White, when she announced that the dog, named Mac-N-Cheese, was available for adoption in honor of White, who was a known animal lover.

“She was not only a Golden Girl, she was a legend who brightened every room she walked in and brought a smile to the faces of all who watched her on the screen,” Curtis said. “And day in and day out for almost a century, she was a woman who cared so much for not just her two-legged friends but for animals just like this.”

Curtis continued, “So the greatest gift you could give Betty White is to open your heart and your home and adopt a rescue dog just like Mac-N-Cheese from Paw Works. So thank you, Betty, thank you for being a friend to us all.”

Jamie Lee Curtis – Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

“Ben adopted this dog from last nights Oscar tribute to Betty White. Thank you @curtisleejamie & @pawworks,” Travolta — who helped present the Best Oscar Award — announced, alongside a photo of him standing behind his son Ben, who is seen cradling the newest member of the Travolta family.

Curtis shared the sweet photo, along with a caption of her own, in which she applauded the adoption and amplified the pet causes behind Mac-N-Cheese finding his forever home.

“A MAGICAL ending to the story from last night. At the Oscars I reconnected with my friend, John Travolta. @johntravolta We starred together in the movie PERFECT back in 1984. I had already left the Dolby theater last night after honoring Betty White and was on my way home when someone texted me a photo of John holding little mac & cheese in the green room before his presentation of the best actor Oscar,” Curtis began. “I thought it was so beautiful to see him with her and then today I found out that he and his son, Ben have adopted beautiful little mac & cheese and are taking her home today.”

She continued, “It is an emotional end and a perfect tribute to Betty White and it shines a light and AMPLIFIES the message that heroes who, like Betty, and Chad from @pawworks and Nancy from @perfect_pet_rescue and the team at @maedayrescue and the hundreds of thousands of other rescues, who love and support ANIMALS, that rescuing animals and offering them shelter from the storm of life and a warm and loving home is one of life’s most important actions we humans can take! #adoptdontshop.”

Mac-N-Cheese will join Travolta’s two other pups, Jinx, their newest poodle mix, and Ben’s cat, Crystal.

