Two of Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriends are speaking out.

On the latest episode of “Secrets of Playboy”, twin sisters Karissa and Kristina Shannon open up about their experiences with the mogul.

The sisters recalled being invited to the Playboy Mansion after being named the July and August 2009 Playmates, but they said they did not anticipate what was in store.

“Hell no, you don’t think an 80-year-old man is sleeping with [all] these women,” Karissa said, according to People.

Months after moving to Los Angeles, the twins were celebrating their 19th birthday, and Karissa said, “That was the night that we realized,” “What we got ourselves into,” finished Kristina.

After being invited into Hefner’s bedroom and being given alcohol and drugs, Karissa claimed that Hefner began “pulling our heads down, like a very hard pull, down to his penis so that we would give him oral sex.”

Kristina said, “After that night, I didn’t feel like my body was mine anymore. I felt used, disgusted.”

The sister said that eventually they learned Hefner’s schedule and rituals, preparing themselves for sexual encounters by self-medicating with alcohol.

After an STD began spreading around the mansion, the sisters decided not to have sex with Hefner anymore, but he apparently caught on, and according to Karissa, “told us that if we loved him and we wanted to be his girlfriends, then we have to have sexual encounters with him.”

“The problem is, Hef doesn’t like to use protection,” Kristina said.

Karissa eventually became pregnant with Hefner’s child then secretly had an abortion.

“I didn’t want him to know that I was pregnant. I didn’t want him to want me to have it. I didn’t want to be stuck even more inside that bubble. I think it’s a way for him to control me even more, have me on a leash,” she said.

Karissa added of having sex with Hefner, “Every time I’ve done it with him, it’s assault. To me, it’s like rape. He used control mechanisms completely through everything, so I’m happy that I had the abortion.”