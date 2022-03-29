Click to share this via email

Queen Elizabeth II honoured her late husband Prince Philip’s life and legacy today (March 29) at a Royal Family gathering.

Her Majesty made her first public appearance in five months at a Service of Thanksgiving for the late Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in London.

The service honoured Prince Philip’s dedication to his family, nation, and Commonwealth, as stated by a press release shared by Buckingham Palace. The event also remembered his dedication to charitable organizations, the Armed Forces, conservation efforts, and the opportunities he provided for young people.

The service featured details that had initially been planned for Prince Philip’s funeral, which took place roughly a week after his passing last April, however they were not fulfilled due to COVID-19 restrictions and factors driven by the Queen’s wishes, who’s “been actively involved” in planning the service.

The 95-year-old monarch arrived by car and chose to be accompanied by son Prince Andrew despite the Epstein scandal. She wore an emerald-green hat and coat, a subtle tribute to Philip whose livery colour was Edinburgh Green.

Queen Elizabeth II- Photo: Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew, Duke of York- Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

During the service, the Dean of Windsor paid tribute to Philip’s intellect, work ethic, sense of humour, and devotion to his family.

The Right Reverend David Conner noted that the duke was a “remarkable man” committed to “a host of down-to-earth enterprises.”

Even with her battling mobility issues, the Queen stood to pray and sing anthems throughout the 40-minute service that her late husband of 73 years had helped plan for prior to his death at the age of 99. Her eyes filled with tears as the 1800-strong congregation sang “Guide Me O Thou Great Redeemer” followed by the ringing bells of Westminster Abbey marking the end of the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service.

Other Royal Family members in attendance were Prince Charles; Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Princess Anne; Prince Andrew; Prince Edward; Prince William; Kate Middleton; Prince George; Princess Charlotte; Princess Eugenie; Jack Brooksbank; Princess Beatrice; Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi; Sophie, Countess of Wessex; Lady Louise Windsor; Viscount James Mountbatten-Windsor; and the Duke of Kent.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the only senior royals who did not attend. They confirmed their absence from the memorial earlier this month.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence sit front row at Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh- Photo: Dominic Lipinski/ POOL/ AFP via Getty Images

While Her Majesty has taken part in a number of virtual meetings and attended engagements at her royal residences, this was the first public event she’s physically attended since October due to health concerns. Later that month, she spent a night in the hospital for “preliminary investigations.” In February, she tested positive for COVID.

See more photos of the Royal Family at the special service below.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles- Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall wears emerald green to honour Prince Philip whose livery colour was Edinburgh Green- Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Anne, Princess Royal wears emerald green to honour Prince Philip whose livery colour was Edinburgh Green- Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge- Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock