Tom Cruise is back in the pilot seat.

On Tuesday, Paramount Pictures debuted a new set of nine character posters for “Top Gun: Maverick”, featuring Tom Cruise’s Maverick and his new class of top fighter pilots.

See all the character posters below:

Tom Cruise as Maverick – Photo: Paramount Pictures

Last month, it was announced that “Top Gun: Maverick” will debut at the Cannes Film Festival, with Cruise in attendance at the festival in France for the first time since the 1992 premiere of “Far and Away”.

The festival will host a tribute to Cruise’s lifetime of achievements in the film industry, and the actor will sit down for an on-stage conversation with journalist Didier Allouch before the screening later in the evening on May 18, 2022.

Miles Teller as Rooster – Photo: Paramount Pictures

Glen Powell as Hangman – Photo: Paramount Pictures

Monica Barbaro as Phoenix – Photo: Paramount Pictures

The next comes after Paramount, earlier this week, debuted the brand-new trailer for the long-anticipated “Top Gun: Maverick”, the sequel to Tony Scott’s 1986 fighter pilot classic.

READ MORE: Tom Cruise Narrates ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Footage In New AFC Championship Promo

Jon Hamm as Cyclone – Photo: Paramount Pictures

Jay Ellis as Payback – Photo: Paramount Pictures

Danny Ramirez as Fanboy – Photo: Paramount Pictures

“After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him,” the official description reads. “When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: ‘Rooster,’ the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, a.k.a. ‘Goose’.”

The description continues, “Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.”

“Top Gun: Maverick” – Photo: Paramount Pictures

The new trailer shows off more of the film’s story, as well as new footage of the film’s flying sequences, which saw the actors filmed in real-life two-seater fighter jets using special camera equipment to capture the thrills.

READ MORE: Tom Cruise Thanks Marching Band With ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Screening

Greg Tarzan Davis as Coyote – Photo: Paramount Pictures

Lewis Pullman as Bob – Photo: Paramount Pictures

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film also stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer.

Originally scheduled for release in 2020, the sequel was delayed multiple times due to the COVID pandemic.

“Top Gun: Maverick” will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May before hitting theatres on May 27.