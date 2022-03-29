Ronda Rousey wants to be a role model for her children and all women out there.

The wrestling star appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and talked about her determination to get back in the ring four months after giving birth.

“My mom was an example of being a working strong mother. She was working as an engineer, working for her PhD, was the first American to win the world championship in judo, while working as a single mother, all at the same time,” she explained. “I always felt like I could do anything as a mom because of her and I wanted to give my little girl that same example.

Rousey then set a goal for herself to win the Royal Rumble and qualify for WrestleMania.

Ronda Rousey and Ellen DeGeneres – Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

“It seemed insane at first, especially right after giving birth. I felt like I had just been hit by a semi-truck with razor blades straight to the crotch,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘I don’t know how I’m gonna make this work’, but I worked really hard and got there.”

Aside from normalizing the idea of a working mother, the 35-year-old also wanted to normalize breastfeeding in society. She shared an intimate photo of herself feeding her daughter immediately after winning the Royal Rumble.

She recalled her sons’ surprise at seeing her breastfeed and wanted them to understand it was natural.

“They had never seen anyone breastfeed before, so they didn’t know it was a normal thing and acceptable to do in public,” added Rousey. “I wanted to put it out there that ‘Hey, this is normal, this is natural.’ I can work, I can kick butt, and I can feed my little baby girl at the same time.”

The wrestler gave birth to her daughter La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne with her husband Travis Browne in September 2021. They also share two boys — Keawe and Kaleo — from Browne’s previous relationship.

