Despite “American Idol” contestant Kelsie Dolin’s extreme nerves, the 18-year-old singer was able to pull off an incredible performance.

After impressing judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry with her raw talent during the auditions, the West Virginia native entered last night’s Hollywood Week with a lack of confidence.

Dolin, who was grouped with the country music genre for the episode’s genre challenge, told her fellow contestants that she was nervous because she’s never sung at a venue before.

The young singer, who’s always felt like she was “on the back burner,” was “terrified” of freezing onstage despite encouragement from the judges and her mentor, “Idol” alumnus and country star Lauren Alaina.

Dolin was terrified as she walked onstage, visibly trembling while her hand shook holding the microphone.

She fought through the nerves and belted out “Things A Man Oughta Know” by Lainey Wilson.

Kelsie Dolin- Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless

The powerful performance ended with a standing ovation from all the other contestants and the judges. Dolin even made Alaina cry.

The singer was one of the contestants from the country lineup to proceed to next week’s Hollywood duets round. Dolin couldn’t believe she was advancing and began sobbing as she reminisced about her late grandmother, to whom she dedicated the performance, in hopes that she made her proud.

“American Idol” will return next Sunday and Monday.