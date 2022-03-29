Click to share this via email

Jason Momoa and Kate Beckinsale are getting the rumour mill churning.

The two actors were spotted getting close at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. Beckinsale wore Momoa’s jacket as they chatted happily.

Jason Momoa and Kate Beckinsale – Photo: TPG / BACKGRID

A source told E! News that they appeared to be having a good time together.

“They were standing at a bar chatting,” they told the outlet. “They both had smiles on their faces and were very much into their conversation.”

The source added that they “looked really happy,” and seemed to keep crossing paths throughout the night as the “social butterfly” Momoa hung out with his stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz.

The news comes after Momoa announced his split from his wife of 12 years, Lisa Bonet, in January 2022.

Beckinsale was last linked with musician Goody Grace whom she dated for most of 2020. They pair called it off in October of the same year.