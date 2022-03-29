Don’t call it a comeback.

On Tuesday, Lisa Kudrow appears on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, and the host brings up her love of the “Friends” star’s other acclaimed comedy, “The Comeback”.

READ MORE: Lisa Kudrow And Mira Sorvino Rock ‘Romy And Michele’-Inspired Looks For SAG Awards Reunion

“By the way, your hair looks very similar to your character in ‘The Comeback’. I’m hoping ‘The Comeback’ comebacks,” DeGeneres says.

“I know, wouldn’t that be fun?” Kudrow says, to which the host replies, “It sure would. That was such a brilliant show. Do you think you’ll do another one?”

Kudrow tells her, “We would like to. We should. And you know what, I think next year it’ll be nine years since the second one, that was nine years since the first one.”

DeGeneres then offers to star in the series because “I won’t have anything to do,” and Kudrow promises to think about it.

READ MORE: Lisa Kudrow & Courteney Cox Don’t Remember ‘Friends’ Episodes, Dish On Salary Negotiations

Also on the show, DeGeneres has her guest play a game of “Lisa Blanking Kudrow”, in which the host reads a sentence and Kudrow has to fill in the blank with the first thing that comes to her mind.

“I had pictures of (blank) on my childhood bedroom walls,” prompts Kudrow to reveal she had posters of David Cassidy.

When asked which “Friends” co-star is most like to send an inappropriate meme, without thinking Kudrow responds, “Me.”