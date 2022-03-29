Netflix is taking their dating shows to the realm of marriage with “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on”.

The streamer released the trailer for their new show on Tuesday, which features six different couples, who are on the verge of marriage.

One partner in each relationship is unsure of taking their relationship to the next level. While on the show, they are given an ultimatum: get married in eight weeks or move on with someone else. The couples will also be choosing new partners to spend those eight weeks with as they move in together in a “trial marriage”.

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey – Photo: Netflix

“Lost is Blind” hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will serve as hosts for “Ultimatum”.

Drama and tensions are high as trust and compatibility is tested over the show.

“Should I stay with you because you are crying, or should I look out for what I really want in life?” One participant questions in an emotional scene with his partner.

Official cast photos and profiles of the six couples have also been released.

“The Ultimatum” – Photo: Netflix

April, 23 and Jake, 26, have been dating for two years. April issues The Ultimatum.

“The Ultimatum” – Photo: Netflix

Lauren, 26 and Nate, 30, have been dating for two and a half years. Nate issues The Ultimatum.

“The Ultimatum” – Photo: Netflix

Rae, 24 and Zay, 25, have been dating for two and a half years. Rae issues The Ultimatum.

“The Ultimatum” – Photo: Netflix

Madlyn, 24 and Colby, 25, have been dating for one and a half years. Colby issues The Ultimatum.

“The Ultimatum” – Photo: Netflix

Shanique, 24 and Randall, 26, have been dating for one and a half years. Shanique issues The Ultimatum.

“The Ultimatum” – Photo: Netflix

Alexis, 25 and Hunter, 28, have been dating for two years. Alexis issues The Ultimatum.

The first eight episodes of “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” will be released on April 6 while the final episode and a reunion special will release a week later on April 13.