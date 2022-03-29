Taylor Swift is graduating.

New York University will award the 35-year-old singer-songwriter an honorary doctorate of fine arts on May 18 along with the class of 2022 at Yankee Stadium.

Swift will be bestowed the official title Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa.

The “Evermore” singer will also speak at commencement during the morning gathering, which will be one of three “traditional” ceremonies that day. The university will also be holding a “doubleheader” commencement for the classes of 2020 and 2021 who were unable to have a ceremony due to the pandemic.

NYU’s president Andrew Hamilton released a statement expressing how “thrilled” he is to “be coming together in person [again] with graduates, parents, faculty and honourees for NYU’s commencement.”

“Since 2019, we have been deprived of commencement’s festive, communal joy, and its absence has been keenly felt. Few groups of graduates are more deserving of a celebration than these classes: their pursuit of their studies disrupted, isolated by a daunting pandemic, these classes—2022, 2021, and 2020—have distinguished themselves with their grit, grace, and forbearance.”

This isn’t the first time Swift’s been linked with NYU. In January, the university introduced its first-ever course in her work, dedicated to her business and writing practices, although she had no direct role in curating the curriculum.

Swift also recently launched a new merchandise collection called “I’m Feeling ’22 Graduation.”