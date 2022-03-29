Everything is coming to a head.

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the trailer for the final episodes of “Ozark”, which finds Marty and Wendy facing the blowback from everything they’ve done.

Photo: Steve Dietl/Netflix © 2022

The trailer finds Julia Garner’s Ruth seeking revenge after her family was killed in the events of the first half of season 4.

“She’s lost her whole family because she met us,” Jason Bateman’s Marty says, to which his wife Wendy, played by Laura Linney, responds, “Why do you choose everyone else over your family.”

The official description for the new episodes reads, “Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.”

Part 1 of season 4 premiered earlier this year with seven episodes.

The final seven episodes of “Ozark” hit Netflix on April 29.