Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni are giving their “hardcore” fans a little fan service.

On “Late Night With Seth Meyers”, the pair recalled the moment they met years ago, at the audition for “Law & Order: SVU”.

“This was a unique audition for us as we had a certain chemistry,” Meloni said, “so I wasn’t actually nervous during the audition.”

That “unique chemistry” ignited the instant they met.

READ MORE: Christopher Meloni Gives In To Fans’ Requests For Thirst-Trap Selfies

The two then re-enacted that moment for the audience.

“So, I open the door to the audition, and I go like this,” Meloni said while turning to face Hargitay, who threw her arms open and shouted, “Slattery!”

Without missing a beat, the actor shouted back, “Meloni!” and gave the actress a big hug.

Apparently Hargitay was told that “Mad Men” actor John Slattery would be screen-testing with her and she was excited to meet him.

“I knew the other two guys, so I knew that they weren’t Slattery,” Hargitay explained.

READ MORE: Christopher Meloni & Mariska Hargitay Taunt Fans With Kissing Picture

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay – Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay – Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay – Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

While there was a mix-up with the introduction, that meeting with Meloni would prove very important for the actress.

“It went deep, very fast. We both knew that it was something big,” Hargitay told People last year. “I won’t say that I fully understood it, but I knew that meeting him was important and life-changing. My father, my husband, [“Law & Order” creator] Dick Wolf, and Chris are the four pillar men in my life. And that happened early.”