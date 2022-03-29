Every year, some notable names are left out of the Academy’s tribute to those who passed away in the last year.

While the In Memoriam tribute at Sunday night’s Oscars commemorated big names like Sidney Poitier and Betty White, some viewers were peeved at the omission of comedians Norm Macdonald and Bob Saget.

Ummm where we’re bob saget and norm McDonald in the Oscar’s in memoriam?!?? — Sydney Box (@sydbox10) March 28, 2022

Considering the memorial segment was Oscar's biggest musical train wreck since Rob Lowe danced with Snow White, maybe it's just as well they stupidly snubbed Norm MacDonald and Bob Saget, two of the most deeply mourned people in the industry during the past year. #TCMParty #Oscar pic.twitter.com/hGOKFroYwT — Sister Celluloid (@sistercelluloid) March 28, 2022

Hey @TheAcademy how the heck did yall forget about Bob Saget, Norm Mcdonald, and Ed Asner?? Who is in charge of yall?? You need to get it together. — La Tejana (@CCantero07) March 28, 2022

The omission of Norm MacDonald and Bob Saget from the Oscars' "In Memoriam" should be all you need to know about how the "Academy" feels about comedy. — Mark Matthews 🇨🇦 (@markmatthews) March 28, 2022

Some pointed out that while Macdonald and Saget were both industry veterans, neither were primarily known for their film work, having gained fame largely on television.

Others, though, were quick to note that Saget directed the 1998 classic “Dirty Work”, which starred Macdonald.

Norm Macdonald and Bob Saget weren't in the Oscar death montage. Perhaps it's because they weren't primarily known as "movie people." Or perhaps it's because, despite this, they made the greatest movie of all time, Dirty Work (1998), and Hollywood never forgave them for it. — Will Sloan (@WillSloanEsq) March 28, 2022

How the hell do you leave our Bob Saget and Norm MacDonald? Have these #Oscars snobs not seen DIRTY WORK (1998) or BILLY MADISON (1995) ?! — Junyuh Bond (@JamesBondJunyuh) March 28, 2022

Others left out of the In Memoriam tribute included Ed Asner, Michael Nesmith, Robert Downey Sr., Gaspard Ulliel, and Monica Vitti, all of whom, including Macdonald and Saget, are listed on the Academy’s website.