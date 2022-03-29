Every year, some notable names are left out of the Academy’s tribute to those who passed away in the last year.

While the In Memoriam tribute at Sunday night’s Oscars commemorated big names like Sidney Poitier and Betty White, some viewers were peeved at the omission of comedians Norm Macdonald and Bob Saget.

Some pointed out that while Macdonald and Saget were both industry veterans, neither were primarily known for their film work, having gained fame largely on television.

Others, though, were quick to note that Saget directed the 1998 classic “Dirty Work”, which starred Macdonald.

Others left out of the In Memoriam tribute included Ed Asner, Michael Nesmith, Robert Downey Sr., Gaspard Ulliel, and Monica Vitti, all of whom, including Macdonald and Saget, are listed on the Academy’s website.