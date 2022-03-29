Wave see you later to Leah Marlene as she earned her spot in the next round of Hollywood Week on “American Idol”.

Marlene projected her inner Avril Lavigne with a stripped-back, acoustic version of “Sk8er Boi”. Equipped with a green toque and guitar, Marlene had the “American Idol” judges smiling and audience clapping along. The performance was good enough to push her to the next round.

This year’s “American Idol” judges are songstress Katy Perry, country crooner Luke Bryan and the iconic Lionel Richie. “American Idol” original Ryan Seacrest returned for hosting duties.

Lavigne released “Sk8er Boi” in 2002 as the second single from her debut album, Let Go. It received a Grammy nomination for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance and often ranks among the best pop-punk songs.