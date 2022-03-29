The hosts of “The View” support Will Smith in his apology after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, but at least one host wants to see action taken against the “King Richard” actor.

Whoopi Goldberg commended Smith’s apology post on Tuesday’s episode of “The View”. Smith took to Instagram this week and condemned his actions after Rock made a joke at the expense of Jada Pinkett Smith.

READ MORE: Richard Williams Speaks Out After Will Smith’s Chris Rock Slap

“Apologies are important,” Goldberg said, per The Wrap. “There are people who use them as cards. I’m not sure that that’s what he was doing. I accept what he said, because I know how important it is to have people say, ‘I hear you.’ So I heard you. And I’m glad you did it.”

Hostin agreed with Goldberg but insisted that Smith must be reprimanded for physically assaulting his peer.

READ MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Message After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock

“I realize that maybe he needs more therapy, maybe he needs more introspection,” Hostin said. “I also, though, think that there has to be consequences to this. I’m thrilled that he apologized to Chris. I think that was really necessary. It was really necessary publicly. And I, like you Whoopi, will take someone’s apology.

“I think it’s very important for us to believe in redemption, right? Not necessarily cancel culture but consequence culture. So I do wonder what happens next.”