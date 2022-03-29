Click to share this via email

There is something suspicious about Colin Firth in HBO Max’s “The Staircase”.

The streaming service posted a teaser for the eight-part series on Tuesday. Firth portrays a husband eager to avoid an investigation into the murder of his wife (portrayed by Toni Collette).

“Based on a true story, ‘The Staircase’ explores the life of Michael Peterson (Firth), his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson (Collette),” the show’s logline reads.

Peterson is a real-life convicted murderer. The dramatized version of his story is based on Jean-Xavier de Lestrade’s true crime docuseries of the same name. “The Staircase” is created by Antonio Campos.

“The Staircase” premieres Thursday, May 5, on HBO Max.