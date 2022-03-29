Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite revival was a family affair for Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick.

Parker and Broderick invited their children to make a rare public appearance on Monday’s red carpet. The celebrity couple were joined by their three children: son James Wilkie, 19, and twins Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, 12.

Loretta dressed up in a pink tulle dress, James sported a timeless combination of a black suit and tie while Tabitha sported a stylish black leather dress.

Most recently, SJP posted a close-up of James in celebration of his 19th birthday.

“He is 19. Today,” Parker wrote. “He doesn’t wake with us. He is in his life. Away. In his studies .Among new friends. Sending home details. There is so much to tell. New adults making lasting impressions. Opening his still young eyes. New thoughts. New books. New and different mornings. On this one, it’s bittersweet. Not to be with him. To wish him the most happiest of birthdays.”